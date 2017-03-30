Packers host Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon for pre-draft visit

Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon has piled up his share of frequent flyer miles this month visiting NFL clubs, and the Green Bay Packers are the latest team known to book more Mixon travel.
The Packers advanced their evaluation of Mixon with a pre-draft visit earlier this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Mixon's absence from the NFL Scouting Combine under a conduct policy has generated additional interest from clubs in Mixon for visits and private workouts.
"Because he wasn't at the combine, teams have to bring him in. They have to talk to him in person, they have to get all medical questions answered," Garafolo told Up to the Minute Live on Thursday.
Running back is a position of need for Green Bay. Former Packer Eddie Lacy went to the Seattle Seahawks via free agency. The Packers hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round, and select No. 61 overall in the second round. NFL personnel executives have told NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah in recent days that Mixon will come off the board in the second round.
Mixon also has visited or has scheduled visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.