Around the NFL

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Conversations with Aaron Rodgers 'have been excellent'

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 08:20 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the Packers turn their focus to the approaching regular season and leaving behind their offseason histrionics, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst painted a more promising picture of his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers than it presumably has been.

With Rodgers' disharmony having been the story of the offseason, the reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player previously called his relationship with the Green Bay GM a "work in progress" and let it be known he felt he should at least be "part of the conversation" when it came to the team's roster.

Talking the day after the NFL's cut to 53-man rosters, Gutekunst spoke of better communication between he, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers.

"I've had really good conversations throughout camp with Aaron and Matt, and I think the communication has been really, really good," Gutekunst told the media on Wednesday. "As we went into this kind of decision-making period, I think everybody — all the people that are kind of involved in that — were very aware of what was going on and why we were doing what we were doing. So, I feel really good about that. And the conversations that I've had with Aaron have been excellent."

Rodgers made his return to the Packers facility on July 28 and unloaded a great many issues he's had with the Packers brass amid one of the more memorable news conferences in NFL chronicle. During the presser, he tabbed his relationship with Gutekunst as "professional at this point."

In early August, Rodgers offered a report of advancement between the two.

"I think it's a work in progress. I think relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said. "There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involve conversations and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off."

Rodgers' future beyond the 2021 season remains in question, but the season ahead has all involved with their eyes on the prize of winning a Super Bowl after two straight seasons of NFC Championship Game losses.

During portions of the summer, there was doubt of whether Rodgers would be back on the Packers' 53-man roster. Now, excellent convos are being had in Green Bay and progress seems to be being made.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
news

Vikings re-sign DE Everson Griffen one day after cutting him

The Vikings have signed DE Everson Griffen on Wednesday after using the roster spot he vacated Tuesday to execute corresponding moves.
news

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

Chiefs standout safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (neck) undergoes surgery, to be placed on injured reserve to start 2021 season

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton underwent surgery to relieve a neck injury and will start the year on injured reserve, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday.
news

GM Nick Caserio says Texans taking it 'one day at a time' with Deshaun Watson situation

Houston general manager Nick Caserio reiterated Wednesday that the franchise would take it "one day at a time" and that he would not get into speculation. 
news

Zach Ertz happy once again in Philadelphia: 'This is the place I want to retire'

Tight end Zach Ertz finally spoke at length Wednesday following the completion of another camp and preseason with the Eagles, and, apparently, the start of the Nick Sirianni era has the tight end convinced he wouldn't rather be anywhere else.
news

NFL Foundation to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

The NFL Foundation is the latest organization to make a sizable contribution toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts, pledging to give $1 million to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The donation comes on the heels of $1 million pledges from the Saints, Falcons, Ravens and Panthers. 
news

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward. 
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
