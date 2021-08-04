Training Camp

Presented By

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 02:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers﻿' offseason standoff produced a desirable result for both sides, but that doesn't mean everything is peachy between the quarterback and the front office.

Rodgers was asked about the status of his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst during a memorable press conference to open training camp and called it "professional." A week later, Rodgers offered an update when asked a second time.

"I think it's a work in progress. I think relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said. "There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involve conversations and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off.

"There's no break in communication, there's no forced conversations where you got to hit this person up because it's on your to-do list that day. It's all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversation like that. We've had a couple conversations, they've been positive conversations."

Rodgers had a wish granted when the Packers promptly acquired former teammate Randall Cobb, bringing back someone Rodgers called "a true slot receiver" last week. The quarterback has had a week to get comfortable again with being in the building and on the field, working toward achieving goals Green Bay has come painfully short of reaching in the last two seasons. This type of activity has a way of making the off-field drama fade into the background, especially with a new target in sight and just enough runway available to build up toward takeoff.

Should the Packers succeed in 2021, perhaps Rodgers will find it easier to interact with Gutekunst, especially when it comes to long-term planning. If not, we could end up in another situation similar to the one that dominated headlines for much of the offseason.

For now, though, it's about football and the season ahead. The rest can be handled later.

Related Content

news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: In-depth look at the determining factors, decision-makers and stakes involved in Broncos' QB battle

James Palmer takes you behind the scenes on how the battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos' starting QB job could have a profound impact on the franchise for years to come.
news

Colts guard Quenton Nelson aiming for Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery

All-Pro guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ wants to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts' season opener. Nelson underwent surgery Tuesday on his foot after suffering virtually the same injury that QB Carson Wentz is dealing with
news

Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffers slight hamstring pull, to undergo more tests

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿ suffered a slight hamstring pull during Tuesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: Trey Lance is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo

Niners GM John Lynch again reiterated this week that San Francisco's QB competition is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo. But how long until Trey Lance takes over under center for good?
news

What to watch for in Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys-Steelers

Two of the most storied franchises in NFL chronicle will kick off the NFL preseason, as the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on FOX. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW