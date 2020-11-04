Around the NFL

Packers, Cardinals receive no additional positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers received some good news Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Green Bay running back A.J. Dillon tested positive earlier this week and won't play Thursday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin are also out because of COVID-19 protocols as close contacts.

Getting cleared from Tuesday's testing puts the Packers on track to play Thursday night without a hitch, despite potentially being without their top three running backs.

The Arizona Cardinals also received no new positive COVID-19 test results and continue to proceed with the normal workweek coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed.

"Every day you wake up, check your email and kind of pray, but to this point, there have not been any new positives," he said Wednesday, via the Arizona Republic.

Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy were placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test results over the weekend. Kingsbury confirmed both would miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The coach is "hopeful" both can return next week.

The Denver Broncos announced they will conduct today's practice virtually and return to the practice field tomorrow.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per sources informed of the situation.

In Baltimore, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, barring any positive tests, the seven defensive players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list should be able to participate in a Saturday practice and travel with the team to Indy.

