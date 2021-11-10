Around the NFL

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 05:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Help is arriving for the Green Bay Packers offense, and it's more than just the return of QB Aaron Rodgers from COVID-19.

Packers left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ has been activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, a move announced Wednesday by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, and could play as early as Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks. He has yet to play this season as he's completed recovery from an ACL injury suffered last December.

One of the game's elite pass protectors, Bakhtiari will add a major presence to the Packers offensive line as the team looks to extend its comfortable lead in the NFC North standings. It will allow the versatile ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿, who is more of a natural in the interior of the line, to move inside and thus strengthen the Packers line both inside and out.

Jenkins has been charged with left tackle duty, protecting Rodgers' blind side, since the preseason. In Bakhtiari's absence, Green Bay has held up remarkably well in pass protection, allowing pressures on 22.6 percent of dropbacks, one of the lowest rates in the NFL.

His return would come almost exactly a year after he agreed to a four-year, $105.5 million contract extension. The deal came with a $30 million signing bonus -- a record for an offensive lineman -- and established the two-time All-Pro as a fixture on the Green Bay line through 2024.

Related Content

news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW