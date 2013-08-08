Pac-12 tandems: USC's Marqise Lee could flourish on his own

This is the second in a series looking at the best position tandems in the Pac-12, taking into account both college production and pro potential. Today it is the best pair of pass catchers in the Pac-12.
The best: USC
The duo: Marqise Lee and Nelson Agholor
The reasoning: The case has already been made for Lee as the best player in college football, and with Percy Harvin and Michael Crabtree sidelined by injuries, Lee is undoubtedly the top wide receiver west of the Rockies at any level of football. The junior has put in the time to develop his body and possesses an unwavering desire to be great. Lee is still down on himself for not catching the Hail Mary at the end of last season's loss at Arizona and it clearly pains him anytime he doesn't make a grab in practice regardless of the degree of difficulty or whether the throw can even be caught.
Lee is so outstanding that he could be paired with a fan pulled out of the fifth row and they would still hold the title of top tandem, but Agholor is certainly no slouch. He impressed as the third option behind Lee and Robert Woods last season, flashing speed on long receptions against Stanford and Oregon and averaging 17.9 yards per catch. Agholor will benefit from the defensive consideration Lee will inevitably receive, allowing the sophomore to continue to develop at a steady pace.
Agholor might represent an oh-so-slight step down from the remarkable Lee-Woods coupling of the previous two years, but USC will once again feature the Pac-12's most dynamic duo at receiver.
Next up in this series: Defensive line.