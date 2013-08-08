Pac-12 tandems: USC's Marqise Lee could flourish on his own

The reasoning: The case has already been made for Lee as the best player in college football, and with Percy Harvin and Michael Crabtree sidelined by injuries, Lee is undoubtedly the top wide receiver west of the Rockies at any level of football. The junior has put in the time to develop his body and possesses an unwavering desire to be great. Lee is still down on himself for not catching the Hail Mary at the end of last season's loss at Arizona and it clearly pains him anytime he doesn't make a grab in practice regardless of the degree of difficulty or whether the throw can even be caught.