Pac-12 tandems: Trent Murphy, Shayne Skov edge Anthony Barr

This is the fifth in a series looking at the best position tandems in the Pac-12, taking into account both college production and pro potential. Today it is the best pair of linebackers in the Pac-12.
The best: Stanford
The duo: Trent Murphy and Shayne Skov
The reasoning: After an insane amount of back and forth, the backbones of the Cardinal defense get the slightest of nods over UCLA's All-Everything pass-rush terror Anthony Barr and one of the Bruins' two solid inside starters, Jordan Zumwalt and Eric Kendricks.
The case for Barr has alreadybeenmade. He is one of the unquestioned premier prospects in the 2014 NFL Draft and the top college defender not named Jadeveon Clowney. And it's not like Kendricks, the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, or Zumwalt are slouches.
But the pairing of Murphy and Skov is so effective, giving Stanford two high-level stars to win the debate. Skov is a dominant run-stuffer and looks to be regaining his explosiveness after his 2011 knee injury. It should allow him to be better dropping into coverage. Murphy is the nation's most underrated disruptive force, with 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season.
Would you rather have a Ferrari (i.e. Barr) and a Fiat or two BMWs (Skov and Murphy)? Let the debate begin.
Next up in this series: Defensive backs.