Pac-12 reprimands officials over end of Wisconsin-Arizona State

With 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Badgers quarterback Joel Stave took a knee to center the ball and placed it down at the Sun Devils' 15-yard line for a would-be game-winning field-goal try. However, there was confusion over whether the play had ended when Arizona State linebacker Anthony Jones jumped on the ball, allowing several more seconds to come off the clock. Then, the ball was not spotted and declared ready for play with any sort of exigency. When Stave finally tried to spike the ball, the game was already over.