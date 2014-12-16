Pac-12 prospects with most on the line in bowl games

Bowl game: Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State, Jan. 2

Analysis: The redshirt junior has indicated this is his last season in Westwood, and he might be among the most divisive players scouts will look at over the coming months -- some scouts see star potential, others see a potential bust. His last performance was a clunker against a good Stanford defense, costing his team a trip to the Pac-12 title game, so pressure is on to prove he's making the right decision to come out with a good game against a solid Kansas State team.