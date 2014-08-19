Pac-12 preview: Year of the QB gives conference star power

South Division

1. UCLA: The defense has playmakers at every level and a more consistent Hundley on offense make the Bruins hard to beat if they're on their game.

2. USC: The Trojans still have the most talented starting 22 in the conference, but depth will once again be a key question. Steve Sarkisian's up-tempo offense could be right behind Oregon in most categories.

3. Arizona State: The offense will be really good, and that's a good thing because the Sun Devils might have to win some shootouts with all the new faces on defense.

4. Arizona: Rich Rodriguez is going to have another new quarterback, but whoever it is will be throwing to the best wide receiving corps in the league. Defensive depth continues to improve, but finding a new workhorse running back will be key in 2014.

5. Utah: Can the Utes get back to a bowl game? Having Travis Wilson back under center is a step in the right direction. How quickly the defense gels will be key in determining if Kyle Whittingham is on the hot seat heading into next season.

6. Colorado: Mike MacIntyre is building the Buffs up the right way -- and they'll be better this year -- but the team is still a few steps behind their Pac-12 brethren.