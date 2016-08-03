Pac-12 coach: Josh Rosen 'best in country', will be 'big-time pro'

"The quarterback is the best guy out there, and I mean the best guy in the country right now. That's what we thought, anyway," the coach told Athlon Sports. "Man, he is the real deal and we've got to deal with him for two more years. He didn't play like a freshman. I think sometimes he made mistakes trying to do a little too much, but they want him to be aggressive and use his arm because he's got the confidence and ability to put the ball where he wants it. He'll learn when to pull it back with time, but there's no doubt he's going to be a big-time pro."