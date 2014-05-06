Ozzie Newsome identifies inside linebacker as draft need

Newsome, of course, didn't hint at which position the club might be looking to jump on with its first-round pick (No. 17 overall). But the club's official website isn't exactly the right forum to send a smokescreen, so his sentiments on which positions the club sees as a need can be taken more seriously than most other draft-week comments by NFL general managers. Newsome also said he doesn't think the club is in a good position to trade up in the draft.