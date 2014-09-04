OU RB Joe Mixon's alleged assault caught on camera

Oklahoma freshman running back Joe Mixon appeared to punch a 20-year-old female OU student in the face in surveillance video that Norman, Okla., police permitted about 40 media members to view on Thursday.
According to newsok.com, Amelia Rae Molitor first pushed Mixon at Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe at about 2:30 a.m. on July 25, then Mixon lunged at her with a closed fist by his side. Molitor then slapped Mixon, who responded with a right-handed punch that knocked Molitor into a table. Mixon then left the scene as Molitor laid motionless.
Mixon has been charged with acts resulting in gross injury (a misdemeanor charge), has pleaded not guilty, and faces a court date on Sept. 23. OU has suspended him for the 2014 season. Molitor allegedly suffered multiple facial fractures. According to the report, Oklahoma president David Boren, coach Bob Stoops and athletic director Joe Castiglione met with Cleveland County district attorney Joe Mashburn on Aug. 18 to view the surveillance footage. Mixon's suspension was announced that day.
Mixon was a five-star recruit out of high school and was expected to be a strong competitor for the Sooners' starting role at running back this fall. OU has come under fire for its handling of three high-profile players against whom some form of violence against a female has been alleged: Mixon, wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, and linebacker Frank Shannon. Green-Beckham, who was dismissed from Missouri, was legally cleared and accepted by OU as a transfer.