OU RB Joe Mixon's alleged assault caught on camera

Mixon was a five-star recruit out of high school and was expected to be a strong competitor for the Sooners' starting role at running back this fall. OU has come under fire for its handling of three high-profile players against whom some form of violence against a female has been alleged: Mixon, wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, and linebacker Frank Shannon. Green-Beckham, who was dismissed from Missouri, was legally cleared and accepted by OU as a transfer.