OSU's Meyer expects QBs Barrett, Jones will both play in '15

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is sticking to his plan of not revealing whether Cardale Jones or J.T. Barrett will start at quarterback in the team's season opener.
But as for his plan for the season, he revealed a bit more on Tuesday.
Of course, whether Meyer is suggesting something of a rotation, or simply a backup getting mop-up action in the Buckeyes' easiest wins, is no more clear. The two quarterbacks were listed as co-starters on the depth chart released by Ohio State on Tuesday. But Jones and Barrett have been plenty clear that they're not keen on the idea of a two-quarterback system. Barrett is rebounding from a fractured right ankle suffered against Michigan last year after leading the team to an 11-1 regular season. Jones replaced Barrett and led OSU to a national championship run with wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon, setting the stage for the most anticipated quarterback battle in college football this fall.
Ohio State opens the season Monday night against Virginia Tech, the only team to beat Barrett and the Buckeyes in the regular season last year.