OSU's Meyer expects QBs Barrett, Jones will both play in '15

Of course, whether Meyer is suggesting something of a rotation, or simply a backup getting mop-up action in the Buckeyes' easiest wins, is no more clear. The two quarterbacks were listed as co-starters on the depth chart released by Ohio State on Tuesday. But Jones and Barrett have been plenty clear that they're not keen on the idea of a two-quarterback system. Barrett is rebounding from a fractured right ankle suffered against Michigan last year after leading the team to an 11-1 regular season. Jones replaced Barrett and led OSU to a national championship run with wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon, setting the stage for the most anticipated quarterback battle in college football this fall.