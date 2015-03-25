OSU looking into potential NCAA violation by Braxton Miller

Miller, who starred as OSU's quarterback for two seasons before a shoulder injury kept him off the field last year, has one more season of NCAA eligibility remaining. He will compete for his starting job back against two other quarterbacks who create the most intriguing quarterback battle in college football: J.T. Barrett, who replaced Miller to lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular season, and Cardale Jones, who replaced Barrett and went 3-0 in the postseason to clinch a national championship.