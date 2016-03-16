OSU CB Eli Apple to meet with Jaguars, Bucs, Rams, Dolphins

The Ohio State cornerback is scheduled to visit with with more than half the league, an itinerary that includes meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, a source familiar with his plans told NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
Cornerback is the Jaguars' top need in the draft, though with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round, Jacksonville's top two picks figure to be too early and too late for Apple's projected draft value. NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both project the former Buckeyes cover man to be chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 25 overall, while analyst Lance Zierlein has the highest projection for Apple at No. 14 to the Oakland Raiders.
The Dolphins' primary draft need is also cornerback, and Miami has the No. 13 overall pick after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Apple's draft status comes as little surprise given Apple's combination of size and speed. At 6-1, 199 pounds, he posted a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and only went through position drills at the Buckeyes' heavily attended pro day last week. After entering the draft as a third-year sophomore, he's a bit short on game experience on the college level, but he didn't play like it. He broke up 17 passes over two seasons as a starter for Ohio State, including 10 during the team's national championship season of 2014.