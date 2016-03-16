OSU CB Eli Apple to meet with Jaguars, Bucs, Rams, Dolphins

Cornerback is the Jaguars' top need in the draft, though with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round, Jacksonville's top two picks figure to be too early and too late for Apple's projected draft value. NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis both project the former Buckeyes cover man to be chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 25 overall, while analyst Lance Zierlein has the highest projection for Apple at No. 14 to the Oakland Raiders.