Oregon to wear pink helmets, cleats, gloves vs. Washington St.

Oregon has more uniform combinations that any athletic team in the world, it seems, so is anyone really surprised that the Ducks will wear pink helmets Saturday for their game with Washington State?
The Ducks also will wear pink cleats, pink socks and pink gloves along with their black uniforms.
The Ducks are wearing pink to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. A limited number of the helmets will be auctioned off, with the money raised going to the fund. Some of the helmets will be autographed by Oregon alums such as Dan Fouts and Phil Knight.
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded in 2007 and named after the then-North Carolina State women's basketball coach. Yow was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and died from the disease on Jan. 24, 2009, at age 66. Her sister, Debbie, is North Carolina State's athletic director and formerly was AD at Maryland and Saint Louis.
