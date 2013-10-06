Oregon TE Colt Lyerla surprisingly withdraws from school

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Lyerla has the athletic ability to be a special player at the next level in the mold of Rob Gronkowski or Jimmy Graham and was widely expected to be a prime candidate to declare early for the 2014 NFL Draft at the end of this season. If and when Lyerla does try his hand at playing professional football, scouts and executives will demand a full accounting of what led to this decision, but that seems to be the furthest thing from Lyerla's mind at the moment.