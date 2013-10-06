Oregon TE Colt Lyerla surprisingly withdraws from school

Published: Oct 06, 2013 at 02:37 PM

Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla, one of the most talented players at the position in all of college football, has shockingly withdrawn from school five games into his junior season.

Lyerla did not play in the Ducks' win at Colorado on Saturday, serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules, head coach Mark Helfrich said. They had previously clashed after Lyerla missed the win over Tennessee because of illness, but Helfrich attributed Lyerla's absence to "circumstances." Lyerla was upset and went public with his displeasure at Helfrich's phrasing.

However, a statement released by the school indicated that Lyerla departed on good terms with Helfrich and the football program.

"I love everyone at Oregon," Lyerla said. "Just for my own benefit, it was time to move on."

"We wish Colt nothing but the best in the future, and will support him in any way we can," Helfrich said. The UO release said that Helfrich will not offer further comment on Lyerla's departure.

Lyerla arrived at UO as a five-star recruit and immediately showed flashes of his immense potential by catching five touchdowns in limited action as a true freshman in 2011. Last season Lyerla caught 25 passes for 392 yards and six touchdowns and also rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown in a special jumbo package, despite missing the start of fall camp.

In three games this season Lyerla caught three passes for 17 yards and one touchdown and ran for 26 yards on two carries.

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Lyerla has the athletic ability to be a special player at the next level in the mold of Rob Gronkowski or Jimmy Graham and was widely expected to be a prime candidate to declare early for the 2014 NFL Draft at the end of this season. If and when Lyerla does try his hand at playing professional football, scouts and executives will demand a full accounting of what led to this decision, but that seems to be the furthest thing from Lyerla's mind at the moment.

The explosive UO offense shouldn't see much, if any, drop off after Lyerla's departure. True freshman Johnny Mundt started the game against the Volunteers and erupted for 121 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. Sophomore Pharaoh Brown is also well regarded within the program and played in two tight-end packages with Mundt against the Buffaloes.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW