Oregon State's Sean Mannion to take part in all combine drills

Oregon State's Sean Mannion, who will be looking to solidify his status as a top four quarterback in the draft, plans to do all the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Earlier Tuesday, Rapoport reported that UCLA's Brett Hundley also will take part in all the drills. Hundley generally is considered the No. 3 or 4 quarterback available, behind Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.
Mannion is out to show he is the best quarterback in the draft. "The way I look at it is I'm as good a quarterback as anybody," Mannion told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That's just the way I feel. I'm confident in my game. I feel I can be the best quarterback in this class. I understand people have opinions, but that's just the way I feel."
Mannion had a great junior season (4,662 yards, 37 TDs, 66.3 completion percentage) but struggled as a senior (3,164 yards, 15 TDs, 62.3 completion percentage). He was a four-year starter, has excellent size (6-foot-5½, 229 pounds) and played in a pro-style attack at Oregon State.
He will be the tallest quarterback at the combine and one of just a handful who did not play in a spread offense. "I feel like I'm a great fit for the NFL game," Mannion told the Journal Sentinel.
A strong combine showing would help him begin to prove that.
