Oregon State's Sean Mannion: 'I'm a great fit for the NFL game'

Still, every player has to have confidence in his abilities, and Mannion obviously does so. He was a four-year starter, has excellent size (6-foot-5½, 229 pounds) and played in a pro-style attack at Oregon State. That gives him a leg up on some of the other quarterbacks -- most notably Petty, who played in a spread -- in the mix to be the fourth player at the position. In addition, unlike a lot of college quarterbacks, Mannion points out to the Journal Sentinel that he called audibles and was tasked with making sure of protection schemes.