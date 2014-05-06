Oregon State's Brandin Cooks says he's draft's top receiver

And why should he lack for confidence? After posting an NCAA-best 1,730 receiving yards last season, he's as proven as any receiver in the draft at the college level. He stood out just as much at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with a blistering 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds, the best time of any receiver. His 3.81 and 10.72 times in the 20-yard and 60-yard shuttles, respectively, beat out every receiver in Indianapolis, as well.