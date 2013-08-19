Oregon State Beavers break out Slip 'N Slide to keep practice fun

There is no better way for kids to enjoy a summer day than breaking out the Slip 'N Slide, even if those kids just happen to be 300-pound offensive and defensive linemen.
Oregon State head coach Mike Riley treated the Beavers to some aquatic entertainment Saturday, setting up two tarps for players and coaches to splash around on. Assistant director of player personnel Ryan Gunderson came up with the idea, the Oregonian reported, along with post-practice ice cream and a massive water balloon fight earlier in fall camp.
Riley is no stranger to such rewards, treating the team to In-N-Out Burgers after road wins over UCLA and Arizona last season. He is also the only coach in America that can get away with the earnest post-game locker room chant of "Hip Hip Hooray."
Said running back Storm Woods: "We give our all out here, whether it's singles or doubles, and to be rewarded like this ... I love playing for that man."
With so much of college football pushing for a professional aura of stoicism and secrecy, it is a refreshing change of pace to see Riley and Oregon State enjoying themselves on and off the field.