Oregon State 2013 season preview

OT Michael Philipp: One of the rare highly touted high-school players to sign with Oregon State, Philipp started every game at left tackle as a true freshman in 2009, only to see his momentum derailed by injuries the next two years (he missed all of 2011 after hurting his knee in fall camp). Philipp started all 13 games last season protecting the blind side, but wasn't nearly as effective as he was in that initial campaign. Philipp has all the necessary physical attributes (6-foot-4, 325 pounds), so a return to form would give NFL teams plenty to think about.