Oregon's Vernon Adams says he's better than Jared Goff

"I like what I've seen, but there's always going to be that challenge when you're talking about one year, as you know, he's a transfer, one year at Division I and a 5-10 quarterback. At the end of the day, does he even get drafted? I don't know," Mayock said Friday during a media teleconference. "He's the kind of guy I'd love to get in the sixth (or) seventh round and try to develop without any pressure on him and see what you had. If all that doesn't happen, he's a perfect fit for the CFL. ... I'm not denigrating the kid at all. I'm a supporter of Adams."