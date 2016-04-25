Oregon's Vernon Adams says he's better than Jared Goff

It would be a jaw-dropping stunner if an NFL team had Vernon Adams wedged between Carson Wentz and Jared Goff in their assessment of the 2016 NFL Draft's top three quarterbacks.
But Adams, the former Oregon quarterback, says that's where he belongs in the draft's QB hierarchy.
"If I'm not as good as (Goff), then I am better than him," Adams said. "I'm not going to sit here and say he's better than me because there's nothing that he's doing that I can't do. ... So, yeah."
Patrick then asked the undersized Adams if he was better than Wentz, as well.
"He's the only quarterback in this draft that I can literally say, 'He's better than me.' I've seen him at the (NFL Scouting Combine), he made every single throw. I've been watching him since we were both freshmen. He's legit. He's a legit quarterback," Adams said.
Goff and Wentz are expected to be the first two picks of the draft; projections for Adams are nowhere near that range. He told Patrick he's been advised to expect any number of draft outcomes, from a fourth-round selection to going undrafted. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock sees Adams as a potential third-day (Rounds 4-7) choice.
"I like what I've seen, but there's always going to be that challenge when you're talking about one year, as you know, he's a transfer, one year at Division I and a 5-10 quarterback. At the end of the day, does he even get drafted? I don't know," Mayock said Friday during a media teleconference. "He's the kind of guy I'd love to get in the sixth (or) seventh round and try to develop without any pressure on him and see what you had. If all that doesn't happen, he's a perfect fit for the CFL. ... I'm not denigrating the kid at all. I'm a supporter of Adams."
Adams starred at FCS Eastern Washington until transferring to Oregon for his senior season in 2015. He overcame a broken finger and a few missed games to lead the Ducks to six consecutive regular-season wins to close the year. Over that stretch, he threw 22 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.