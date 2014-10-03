Oregon's Marcus Mariota yet to prove he's franchise QB

I always believe it's important to evaluate quarterbacks in two-minute and late-game situations to see how they handle the pressure of having to make big plays in a crisis. Against Arizona, I was a little disappointed in how Mariota performed with the game on the line. Although he had the Ducks marching down the field on the final drive, he committed a fatal turnover that sealed his team's fate. Now, I certainly understand that a primary ball handler will have some miscues, but Mariota's penchant for fumbling upon contact (two fumbles and he lost the ball on a touchdown) is an issue that needs to be addressed. He can't continue to put the ball on the turf in key situations because turnovers are typically the deciding factor in big games.