 Skip to main content
Advertising

Oregon's Marcus Mariota wins Maxwell, Camp, O'Brien awards

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 12:59 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- What promises to be a big weekend for Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota got off to a good start Thursday, when he won three major awards.

» Chip Kelly on Mariota: "Most talented kid I coached in college"

Mariota, a prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, was busy during Thursday night's College Football Awards Show: He won the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, which goes to the top player. Earlier in the day, he won the Walter Camp Award as the nation's top player.

Friday, he will be in Baltimore for the ceremony for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which he won Monday. Then it's on to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

Mariota described the whole award season experience as "surreal" in a media session Wednesday. Ultra-reserved as usual, Mariota also said he didn't like talking about himself and didn't like saying anything negative about anything.

Well, it's hard to say anything negative about Mariota this season. He has thrown for 3,773 yards and 38 touchdowns, and has added 669 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He has accounted for at least four TDs in 10 games this season and at least five four times. Perhaps the most staggering number, though: He has accounted for 53 touchdowns this season -- 38 passing, 14 rushing, one receiving. That is more than 94 teams have scored.

As for not liking talking about himself? Once he gets the Heisman on Saturday, that's going to have to change.

» Davis: How do 2014 Heisman finalists project to NFL?

Here is a look at each award handed out at Thursday night's show.

Bednarik Award (top defender)

Biletnikoff Award (top receiver)

The finalists: Amari Cooper, Alabama; Rashard Higgins, Colorado State; Kevin White, West Virginia
Winner: Cooper. He is a Heisman finalist, and he leads the nation in receptions (115, an SEC single-season record) and receiving yards (1,656). Cooper also has 14 TD catches. He had 104 receptions for 1,736 yards and 15 TDs in his first two seasons combined.

Groza Award (top kicker)

Ray Guy Award (top punter)

» Ranking the bowls: From No. 38 to College Football Playoff

Maxwell Award (top player)

Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback)

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back)

Doak Walker Award (top running back)

Other awards

Awards that were handed out before Thursday's ceremony:

» Butkus (top linebacker): Eric Kendricks, UCLA

» Camp (top player): Marcus Mariota, Oregon

» Hendricks (top defensive end): Nate Orchard, Utah

» Nagurski (top defensive player): Scooby Wright, Arizona

» Lombardi (top lineman/linebacker): Scooby Wright, Arizona

» Mackey (top tight end): Nick O'Leary, Florida State

» Rimington (top center): Reese Dismukes, Auburn

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 