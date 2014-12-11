Oregon's Marcus Mariota wins Maxwell, Camp, O'Brien awards

Well, it's hard to say anything negative about Mariota this season. He has thrown for 3,773 yards and 38 touchdowns, and has added 669 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He has accounted for at least four TDs in 10 games this season and at least five four times. Perhaps the most staggering number, though: He has accounted for 53 touchdowns this season -- 38 passing, 14 rushing, one receiving. That is more than 94 teams have scored.