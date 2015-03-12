Oregon's Jake Fisher made some money with stellar pro day

Mariota (6-3 1/2, 222) has 32 1/2-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He also concentrated on his positional workout and stood on his combine numbers -- he posted the best times among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill, and was a top performer among quarterbacks in the vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard short shuttle. I thought Mariota had a good workout, and it's safe to say he enhanced his draft position Thursday. He made a believer of people because he worked under center (Mariota operated exclusively out of the shotgun formation in Oregon's high-tempo spread offense). Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell scripted Mariota's pro-day workout.