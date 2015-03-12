Oregon's Jake Fisher made some money with stellar pro day

EUGENE, Ore. -- Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Ruston Webster, New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan -- were present for Oregon's pro day on Thursday.
A total of 14 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf. While offensive tackle Jake Fisher helped himself as much as anybody so far at this year's pro days, quarterback Marcus Mariota eased some concerns about his ability to operate under center.
Fisher (6-foot-6 3/4, 308 pounds) has 33 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/8-inch hands. Fisher stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he had the best time among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill and 20-yard short shuttle, and was a top performer in his position group in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump. Fisher is an unbelievably good athlete -- he was a high school tight end -- and was very impressive at the pro day. Fisher made some money Thursday.
Mariota (6-3 1/2, 222) has 32 1/2-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He also concentrated on his positional workout and stood on his combine numbers -- he posted the best times among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill, and was a top performer among quarterbacks in the vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard short shuttle. I thought Mariota had a good workout, and it's safe to say he enhanced his draft position Thursday. He made a believer of people because he worked under center (Mariota operated exclusively out of the shotgun formation in Oregon's high-tempo spread offense). Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell scripted Mariota's pro-day workout.
Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (6-7 1/8, 289) has 33 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands. Armstead stood on his combine numbers and did position drills only.
Center Hroniss Grasu (6-3, 302) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.03 and 5.01 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.20 seconds and a three-cone time of 7.84 seconds. Grasu is a very fluid athlete.
Cornerback Troy Hill (5-10 1/8, 180) ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.52 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 6.92 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.18 seconds. He performed eight reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Everybody is stunned by the size of the facilities at Oregon. The pro-day workout was held inside the Moshofsky Center, and the school's six-story Football Performance Center opened in 2013. All of the scouts feel spoiled coming to such an impressive facility.