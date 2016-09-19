Oregon's Devon Allen to miss rest of season with knee injury

Allen was healthy for most of the 2014 season, when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards for the Ducks' Pac-12 Championship team, but tore his ACL on the opening kickoff of UO's College Football Playoff semifinal against Florida State. He returned in 2015 but wasn't fully recovered, playing sparingly and catching just nine passes for the year. He regained his form during track season, however, and won an NCAA title in the 110-meter hurdles in June. Before going to the Olympic Games in Rio, Allen told College Football 24/7 that he hoped 2016 would be a chance to re-prove himself on the football field.