Oregon's Devon Allen to miss rest of season with knee injury

Oregon WR Devon Allen will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury, the team's official website reported Monday.
A source told Comcast SportsNet Northwest that the injury is believed to be a torn ACL. In addition to Allen, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is also done for the season because of a foot injury.
The fourth-year junior suffered a non-contact injury while covering a punt in the fourth quarter of Oregon's 35-32 loss to Nebraska on Saturday. Duck Territory first reported the news that Allen would not play again this season.
Allen was named the fastest player in the nation over the summer by College Football 24/7, and he backed up the recognition with an impressive run to the Olympic Games, where he reached the finals of the 110-meter hurdles. His time of 13.31 seconds in the finals, finishing fifth, was not good enough to secure a medal. Allen has said he would consider a pro career in both track and football.
Allen caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown this season prior to the injury.
Allen was healthy for most of the 2014 season, when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards for the Ducks' Pac-12 Championship team, but tore his ACL on the opening kickoff of UO's College Football Playoff semifinal against Florida State. He returned in 2015 but wasn't fully recovered, playing sparingly and catching just nine passes for the year. He regained his form during track season, however, and won an NCAA title in the 110-meter hurdles in June. Before going to the Olympic Games in Rio, Allen told College Football 24/7 that he hoped 2016 would be a chance to re-prove himself on the football field.