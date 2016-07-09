Oregon's Devon Allen qualifies for Olympics in 110m hurdles

Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen is heading to the Rio Olympics, placing first in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Allen finished with a time of 13.03 seconds, besting second-place finisher Ronnie Ash by 0.18 seconds.
With his first-place finish, Allen qualifies for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ash and third-place finisher Jeff Porter also qualified to represent the United States at next month's Games.
Allen won the NCAA championship in the 110 hurdles last month with a time of 13.50. He was a big contributor to the Ducks football team in '14, hauling in 41 passes for 684 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Against Florida State in the Rose Bowl, he tore his right ACL while returning the opening kickoff. After missing the '15 track season to rehab, Allen struggled in his return to football last year, catching just nine passes.