Oregon's Devon Allen qualifies for Olympics in 110m hurdles

Allen won the NCAA championship in the 110 hurdles last month with a time of 13.50. He was a big contributor to the Ducks football team in '14, hauling in 41 passes for 684 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Against Florida State in the Rose Bowl, he tore his right ACL while returning the opening kickoff. After missing the '15 track season to rehab, Allen struggled in his return to football last year, catching just nine passes.