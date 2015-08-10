Oregon's Charles Nelson adjusting nicely at cornerback

The transformation of Oregon's Charles Nelson from a wide receiver to a cornerback hasn't taken long to solidify itself.
Still, after catching 23 passes as a freshman last season and showing some dynamic athleticism in the return game, Ducks offensive coordinator Scott Frost will still get to use Nelson at times. Frost said Nelson became adequately familiar with the offense last year to continue contributing on that side of the ball, and Ducks coach Mark Helfrich hasn't hesitated to bestow him with two-way status.
Given a healthy season, Nelson (5-8, 170), already arguably the best special teams player in the Pac-12, should emerge as one of college football's breakout stars this fall.
Here are 10 other things we learned from fall camps on Monday:
2. Williams watch. Auburn WR Duke Williamsmissed his third consecutive practice Monday for a disciplinary matter for which Tigers coach Gus Malzahn has not provided any detail. Malzahn sounded like a man as anxious to dispense with questions about his star receiver as he is to get him back on the field. "I'll tell you when he gets back," he said. Meanwhile, new Tigers starting QB Jeremy Johnson offered the obligatory assurance that Williams' absence isn't a camp distraction.
3. Galloway's way. When Ohio State's Braxton Miller didn't have a drone following him Monday, he had something even better keeping a watchful eye -- former Buckeyes and NFL star WR Joey Galloway. Miller is making a switch to the wide receiver position this fall from quarterback, and Galloway checked in on his progress. ... Speaking of Miller, his move to wide receiver is being accompanied by a jersey-number move, from 5 to 1.
4. Fullback attack. Stopping Kentucky on third-and-short should be a little tougher than it was a year ago. The Wildcats will employ 320-pound Jacob Hyde, who to this point has been a defensive lineman, as a short-yardage fullback this fall. Make way.
5. Quotable. Pittsburgh star WR Tyler Boyd is already tired of hearing about Clemson's offense, and he let that be known Monday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Sam Werner: "I feel like we're going to be the top offense in the ACC. There's a whole bunch of talking going around saying Clemson is this, Clemson is that. They're high-powered, but so are we. ... I feel like we've got the better players." Don't mince words or anything, Tyler.
6. Tigers skirmish. As if Boyd's words reached Clemson in real time, the Tigers were reportedly in a scuffling mood at practice Monday. Everybody's a tough guy in early August.
7. Finishing fun. Al Golden might be under some pressure at Miami after a 6-7 season, but he hasn't taken the fun out of Hurricanes practices. To wit: Sports Information Director Tom Symonds was invited to catch a punt at the close of practice. He succeeded, albeit looking a bit awkward in doing so. The Hurricanes, for their part, loved the finish.
8. Sooner suspension. Oklahoma placed both its starting offensive tackles in the 2015 draft in Tyrus ThompsonandDaryl Williams. With both spots wide open, one candidate to fill a role -- Kenyon Frison -- has been indefinitely suspended for a violation of team rules. That's the worst of timing for the redshirt freshman Frison, whose opportunity to take over a starting position early in his career is on hold for now.
9. Lawson "unblockable". No selection on the media's preseason All-SEC team drew more criticism than Auburn pass rusher Carl Lawson, who was a first-team pick despite missing all of last season. He's got a long way to go to justify the pick, but according to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, he's off to an "unblockable" start in fall camp.
10. Attorney action for Cook. The lawyer representing FSU running back Dalvin Cook is looking to get his client's trial date set as soon as possible, and formally requested a speedy trial last week. If granted, the move could help Cook get on the field for the Seminoles sooner rather than later -- that is, if he is exonerated on a misdemeanor battery charge that resulted in his suspension.
11. Miller move final. Perish any thought of Braxton Miller seeing even part-time action as a quarterback for Ohio State this season, perhaps save a trick play here or there. OSU coach Urban Meyerdeclared him a "full-time" wide receiver Monday on the first day of fall practice. Big Ten defensive backs, get ready. Miller's move is not only permanent, but complete.