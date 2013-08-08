Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas leaves practice early

The odds are Thomas, who has scored 36 career touchdowns on 306 total touches, will be absolutely fine when Oregon opens the season against Nicholls State. But it is a reminder that for all his game-breaking ability, Thomas is only 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds and struggled to stay on the field in high school. While his health hasn't been an issue at Oregon, it will be a strong consideration for NFL teams in projecting how Thomas fits in at the next level.