Oregon RB De'Anthony Thomas will make draft decision himself

The 5-foot-9, 169-pound Thomas has established himself as one of the most explosive and versatile players in college football as a Duck, calling his last-minute decommitment from USC to sign with Oregon "my best decision." Chip Kelly, now the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, made Thomas a focal point of his spread offense as a runner, receiver and return specialist, a satellite role that is likely how he would be featured by an NFL team.