Oregon RB De'Anthony Thomas will make draft decision himself

Most players considering entering the 2014 NFL Draft early are turning to a network of confidants on which to base their decision, using coaches, friends and family to help weigh the pros and cons of turning pro. For Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas, however, the one-man all-purpose dynamo is also a one-man decision-maker.
"I made some real great decisions in my life, so pretty much it is what I want to do and how I am going to prepare myself for that situation," Thomas told the Oregonian.
And how is Thomas going to come to that decision?
"Just sit back and think. That's about it," Thomas said.
The 5-foot-9, 169-pound Thomas has established himself as one of the most explosive and versatile players in college football as a Duck, calling his last-minute decommitment from USC to sign with Oregon "my best decision." Chip Kelly, now the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, made Thomas a focal point of his spread offense as a runner, receiver and return specialist, a satellite role that is likely how he would be featured by an NFL team.
Thomas totaled 36 touchdowns in his first two seasons (18 rushing, 14 receiving, three kick returns, one punt return), but his junior season was supposed to show whether he could be a feature back at the college level.
Thomas got off to a fine start by rushing for 338 yards and six touchdowns through three games. But Thomas sprained his ankle returning the opening kickoff against California causing him to miss the next three games. After returning to action, Thomas has been a bit player behind sophomore running back Byron Marshall and freshman Thomas Tyner, totaling 243 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries.
That downturn apparently hasn't diminished his value, as Thomas said his evaluation from the Draft Advisory Board is "looking pretty good."
"I'm just waiting to make that decision," Thomas added.
One that will be Thomas' alone.