Oregon quarterback depth behind Marcus Mariota takes a hit

Rodrigues was ranked as Rivals' No. 5 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school in 2012 and was a competitor in the prestigious Elite 11 competition prior to his senior year. He redshirted his first season in Eugene but saw action in seven games in 2013, going 3-for-6 for 67 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Following a tough battle to become Mariota's backup in the spring, Rodrigues lost out to redshirt sophomore Jeff Lockie and opted to transfer.