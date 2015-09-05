Oregon QB Vernon Adams knocked out of opener

Did Eastern Washington take it personally that quarterback Vernon Adams transferred from EWU to Oregon?

Ask John Kreifels.

The EWU linebacker was ejected for targeting his former teammate on a late hit, then reportedly taunted Ducks fans before his coaches let him know his actions weren't appreciated on either sideline. The hit wasn't pretty. The play was Adams' last of Oregon's 61-42 win, but coach Mark Helfrich indicated he did not suffer a concussion and would be available next week when the Ducks travel to Michigan State. Adams said after the game that he was "feeling good" and would play next week. The coincidence that Oregon opened the season against the very team that Adams departed raised questions about how the graduate transfer would be treated by his former teammates.

Kreifels answered them emphatically.

Here are 10 other things we learned in Week 1 of college football:

2. Scouting Smith. Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith,one of the nation's elite players at his position, measured up to the hype in his season debut against Texas. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein took a close look at the top prospects in the game, and Smith wasn't the only one who impressed.

3. 300-pound fullback. Ole Miss' use of talented DL Robert Nkemdiche on the offensive side of the ball is expanding -- and getting more fun to watch, as well. Nkemdiche caught a 31-yard touchdown pass as a fullback Saturday against Tennessee-Martin. The junior is primed for his best college season at defensive tackle and will decide at the end of the season whether to turn pro early. Until then, the Rebels will use him any way they can. Still, it's fair to question why coach Hugh Freeze would show the play in a meaningless game. Now, the opponents who matter will be ready for it.

4. Wright to return. Arizona star linebacker Scooby Wright III will reportedly miss a few games with a knee injury that required surgery, but the best defensive player in the country could return in time for a key Pac-12 showdown.

5. Behind the sticks. The Stanford offense is still, well, the Stanford offense. The final score: Northwestern 16, Cardinal 6, excitement zero.

6. The naughty nine. Whatever message Indiana coach Kevin Wilson wanted to send to his locker room Saturday, the outcome couldn't have been better. Nine Hoosiers sat out the game on suspension, and the decision didn't cost Wilson a win as IU squeaked past Southern Illinois, 48-47. Credit Wilson, who is considered a hot-seat coach this season, for taking a nine-man stand at the risk of losing one of the few winnable games on his schedule.

7. Tide is in. It remains to be seen whether the Alabama secondary is as vulnerable as it was a year ago, but this much was established Saturday night: the Crimson Tide won't be at all easy to run on this season.

8. Happy returns. William Likely is one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten Conference. But he made his mark Saturday as a return specialist, establishing a Big Ten record with 233 punt return yards in Maryland's 50-21 win over Richmond. You want perspective? In just eight returns, which included a 67-yard touchdown, he amassed more punt return yards than Georgia return ace Isaiah McKenzie had all of last season.

9. Captain Kirk. There's a new, exciting receiver at Texas A&M, and it's not Speedy Noil. Christian Kirk piled up 224 all-purpose yards in his career debut for the Aggies, including a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and 106 receiving yards in a 38-17 win over Arizona State. Just what Texas A&M needed: another explosive receiver. Between Kirk, Noil, Josh Reynolds, and Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M's receiving corps is fearsome in every respect.

10. Golson golden. New FSU QB Everett Golson got his season off to the right start, tossing four touchdown passes -- and more importantly, committing no turnovers -- in a 59-16 win against Texas State.

11. No mercy. Offensive coordinators weren't in forgiving moods to begin the season. Florida, Oregon, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, Rutgers, Memphis, Air Force and Colorado State scored in the 60s. Ole Miss, Middle Tennessee State and Cal scored in the 70s. And offenses are supposedly at a Week 1 disadvantage because of "sync" issues? You bet.

