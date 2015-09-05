Oregon QB Vernon Adams knocked out of opener

The EWU linebacker was ejected for targeting his former teammate on a late hit, then reportedly taunted Ducks fans before his coaches let him know his actions weren't appreciated on either sideline. The hit wasn't pretty. The play was Adams' last of Oregon's 61-42 win, but coach Mark Helfrich indicated he did not suffer a concussion and would be available next week when the Ducks travel to Michigan State. Adams said after the game that he was "feeling good" and would play next week. The coincidence that Oregon opened the season against the very team that Adams departed raised questions about how the graduate transfer would be treated by his former teammates.