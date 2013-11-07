Oregon QB Marcus Mariota comes up short in loss to Stanford

Third Quarter: Now that was a disaster of epic proportions. Stanford took a 23-0 lead into the fourth quarter that feels like Georgia Tech's famous 222-0 win over Cumberland, and Mariota hurt his knee while losing a fumble to end another drive in Cardinal territory. Mariota was 3 of 9 for 20 yards in the quarter, but it is hard to say where his culpability rests facing relentless pressure from a defense that sensed blood.