Oregon QB Marcus Mariota comes up short in loss to Stanford

Published: Nov 07, 2013 at 12:48 PM

STANFORD, Calif. -- Marcus Mariota has been nothing short of remarkable since taking the starting quarterback position for Oregon as a redshirt freshman last season. The only blemish for Mariota and the Ducks in that span was the 17-14 overtime loss last season to Stanford, as the UO offense was flustered by the Cardinal front seven.

Mariota threw one interception in that game, but has not in the 10 games since, a span of 293 pass attempts.

How is Mariota faring Thursday? Follow along for quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Heisman contender's play live from Stanford Stadium:

First Quarter:The first quarter for Mariota and the Ducks looked eerily similar to last season's loss, with Stanford's pressure keeping Mariota from setting his feet and throwing the ball with real power. However, Mariota has already made one highlight-reel play, drifting to his right on 3rd-and-8 before throwing across his body to the left and finding Keanon Lowe for a 19-yard reception.

"A lot of guys can make that throw, but not a lot will (risk it)," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "To me, just him seeing (Lowe) was impressive."

Mariota was 5 of 11 for 57 yards and did not have a single rushing attempt, though he did lose nine yards on a sack. With the pressure Stanford is generating from only three or four pass rushers, Mariota will need to be effective in the quick game for UO to get back on track.

Time to panic?

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota struggled in a loss to Stanford. Did it damage his standing with NFL evaluators? Daniel Jeremiah gives his take on the Ducks' QB and many other top prospects. **More ...**

Second Quarter: Mariota did his part, hitting on four of his six pass attempts in the quarter for 58 yards and driving UO into the red zone. But running back De'Anthony Thomas fumbled short of the goal line, and Stanford drove it the other way for a field goal and 17-0 lead going into the locker room.

With the quick-strike nature of the UO offense, this game isn't out of reach by any means. The UO offensive line, however, will have to give Mariota enough time to connect on a deep ball or two. Mariota missed the only long-strike opportunity he had in the first quarter, a play that looms very large right now.

"Feels like he hasn't played in two hours," Jeremiah said of Mariota's second-quarter performance.

Stanford held the ball for 20:53 in the first half, including a whopping 12 minutes in the second quarter.

Third Quarter: Now that was a disaster of epic proportions. Stanford took a 23-0 lead into the fourth quarter that feels like Georgia Tech's famous 222-0 win over Cumberland, and Mariota hurt his knee while losing a fumble to end another drive in Cardinal territory. Mariota was 3 of 9 for 20 yards in the quarter, but it is hard to say where his culpability rests facing relentless pressure from a defense that sensed blood.

The big question now is how much longer UO head coach Mark Helfrich subjects Mariota to such unyielding abuse?

Fourth Quarter: It got really interesting at the end. Two late touchdowns, including a Mariota strike to tight end Pharoah Brown on 4th-and-12, put UO in position for an onside kick that would have given the Ducks a chance to take the lead. Instead, Stanford recovered and three runs ended the game.

Ultimately, Mariota didn't do enough in the first three quarters against the suffocating Stanford defense. In Mariota's defense, there may not be a quarterback in college football that could have fared any better if put in the identical position.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.