Oregon honors Marcus Mariota with spectacular Heisman display

The school unveiled the display on Tuesday, and it puts a unique perspective on Mariota's Heisman-winning season as a junior last year. The No. 2 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, Mariota passed for 4,454 yards and 42 touchdowns last season, throwing just four interceptions in leading the Ducks to an appearance in the College Football Playoff title game. Mariota's childhood influences, including family and former coaches, are recognized within the display, which was designed by Nike.