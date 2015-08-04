Oregon honors Marcus Mariota with spectacular Heisman display

If you ever visit the University of Oregon football facility and miss the display of former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy, well, it's not Oregon's fault.

The school unveiled the display on Tuesday, and it puts a unique perspective on Mariota's Heisman-winning season as a junior last year. The No. 2 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, Mariota passed for 4,454 yards and 42 touchdowns last season, throwing just four interceptions in leading the Ducks to an appearance in the College Football Playoff title game. Mariota's childhood influences, including family and former coaches, are recognized within the display, which was designed by Nike.

The foundation of the display has eight levels, representative not only of Mariota's jersey number at Oregon but of the eight Hawaiian Islands, where Mariota is from, as well. A Polynesian tattoo artist even helped with the design.

UO football also produced a video of the display, set with audio from Mariota's acceptance speech:

As Mariota embarks on his first training camp with the Titans, his pro football career could go in any number of directions from here.

But his college legacy, at least at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the UO campus, is already set in stone. And bronze.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

