Oregon fires head coach Mark Helfrich after four seasons

"It is a great honor to have served as the head football coach at the University of Oregon," Helfrich said via press release. "It is with respect and disappointment that we receive this decision. Plain and simple -- we didn't win enough games this season."
His dismissal caps a four-year tenure in which he led the Ducks to a 37-16 record, including a run to the national championship game in his second season on the job, when he had Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Helfrich was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2013 after Chip Kelly left UO for the NFL.
"We want to thank Mark for his eight years with the University of Oregon and appreciate his efforts on behalf of Oregon football," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. "We wish Mark and his family the best."
Oregon's season came to a close on Saturday with a disappointing 34-24 loss to rival Oregon State. The team finished 4-8 and will not play in a bowl game for the first time since 2004. There was plenty of optimism around the program after title-game appearance to close out the 2014 season, but the team has moved in the wrong direction since then. Helfrich is owed an $11.6 million buyout, per USA Today.