Oregon fires head coach Mark Helfrich after four seasons

Oregon's season came to a close on Saturday with a disappointing 34-24 loss to rival Oregon State. The team finished 4-8 and will not play in a bowl game for the first time since 2004. There was plenty of optimism around the program after title-game appearance to close out the 2014 season, but the team has moved in the wrong direction since then. Helfrich is owed an $11.6 million buyout, per USA Today.