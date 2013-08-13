Oregon Ducks freshman RB Thomas Tyner out with leg injury

Oregon freshman running back Thomas Tyner is dealing with a left leg injury, the Oregonian reported.
Tyner left practice Tuesday with his leg in a walking boot and needed crutches to move around. Per school policy, Oregon would not comment on the exact nature of the injury.
Rated as the No. 2 running back recruit in the Class of 2013 by both Rivals and Scout, Tyner is competing with sophomore Byron Marshall and others to fill the void left by Kenjon Barner.
Tyner set a new Oregon single-season rushing record by totaling 3,415 yards as a senior for Beaverton (Ore.) Aloha. Tyler also ran for 10 touchdowns in a single game and holds the state record in the 100-meter dash.