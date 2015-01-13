Oregon DL Arik Armstead files paperwork for 2015 NFL Draft

At 6-foot-8, 290 pounds, Armstead is an intriguing player at the next level because of his length and ability to get to the quarterback. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and many thought he was better suited to play left tackle, but he remained on defense for the Ducks and became a productive player. Armstead is also a former basketball player in college, and his athleticism could give his draft status a big boost.