Oregon DB Terrance Mitchell ejected for targeting

Oregon defensive back Terrance Mitchell has become the first Pac-12 player to be ejected under the NCAA's new targeting rule.
Mitchell was tossed in the first quarter of the Ducks' season-opening romp after leveling Nicholls State quarterback Beaux Hebert. Hebert was sliding at the end of a scramble when Mitchell lowered his head and delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Hebert was taken to the sideline and was undergoing tests to see if he suffered a concussion.
Mitchell, a junior, has started 25 games over the last two seasons at cornerback for Oregon.
Oregon leads the Colonels 38-3 midway through the second quarter.