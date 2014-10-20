Oregon coach: Ifo Ekpre-Olomu has long NFL career ahead

Projecting the quality of a pro football career is at the center of any NFL draft evaluation, but projecting the length of one is important, too.
That's why running backs, with the shortest average career of any position in the game, have come to be devalued where the draft is concerned. It's why pre-draft medical evaluations assess whether even healed injuries could impact a prospect in the long-term. So when Oregon secondary coach John Neal says Ducks star cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu will have a lengthy pro career, it's noteworthy for NFL clubs who are heavily scouting the senior.
"He will reach his full potential as an athlete probably when he's about 30. Then he's still going to be really good," Neal said, according to scout.com. "He's one of those guys who will play for a long time because of his conditioning. He'll be able to play any position he needs to play in the NFL."
Neal also said he believes Ekpre-Olomu will be a first-round pick next spring. At 5-10, 195 pounds, he is well on his way to being a three-time first-team pick for the All-Pac-12 team, having made two interceptions with five pass breakups roughly halfway through his final college season.
Last week, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt provided an early look at position needs for each NFL team for the 2015 draft, and identified 17 clubs with a need at cornerback, including nine among those with the league's 12 worst records. If they could be assured that Neal is right that Ekpre-Olomu will be a quality player beyond age 30, the Ducks star's stock would surely rise sharply.