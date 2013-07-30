Oregon 2013 season preview

RB De'Anthony Thomas:The "Black Mamba" is a walking, talking big-play threat, using unreal speed and acceleration to score as a running back, receiver, punt returner and kick returner in 2012. Thomas is outstanding catching the ball -- he has 91 receptions in two seasons. He is also brilliant in the return game, averaging 17.1 yards per punt return and 24.3 yards per kick return last season. At 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds, Thomas is never going to take the pounding an NFL feature back must endure, but could be a truly special utility player in the mold of Reggie Bush or Darren Sproles.