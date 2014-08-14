Opportunity awaits as Jameis Winston defends Heisman win

Published: Aug 14, 2014 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Winston-Jameis-140814-TOS.jpg

I've been around the NFL long enough to know that capturing the Heisman Trophy doesn't ensure success at the next level. This is especially true at quarterback, where the likes of Tim Tebow, Matt Leinart, Troy Smith and Jason White failed to carve out successful pro careers despite their remarkable success as collegians.

In fact, the jury is still out on whether the recent wave of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks (Sam Bradford, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III and Johnny Manziel) will live up to the hype that preceded their arrival into the NFL.

Now, I certainly respect the fact that Newton is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he is joined by Bradford and Griffin as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award winners, but the question marks surrounding each of their respective games will prompt scouts to take a long, hard look at whether Jameis Winston really has the stuff needed to be a franchise quarterback. Of course, most of the evaluation and projection will be based on his on-field performance in 2014 (and possibly 2015), but the way that Winston handles the pressure of playing as a Heisman Trophy winner will be a critical factor in compiling his final grade in my mind.

I believe there are five core characteristics (intelligence, leadership, competitiveness, perseverance and clutch factor) blue-chip prospects must have to thrive in the NFL; Winston will have a chance to showcase each of those traits this season while he seeks to become the first back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner since Archie Griffin in 1974-75. While Winston's intelligence and leadership will be revealed through his efforts to guide the Seminoles to another national title, I will have an opportunity to see how well he competes, perseveres and performs in the clutch when he attempts to ward off challenges from Marcus Mariota, Brett Hundley, Melvin Gordon and others for the illustrious award.

I certainly don't expect Winston to voice his desire to win college football's highest individual honor, but I do expect him to raise his game when critics closely scrutinize his every move this season. I want to see how he responds to the endless critiques and whether he changes his style of play to shut up the naysayers on the outside. This is what Johnny Manziel had to endure in 2013; his spectacular play amid the white noise made me a believer in his talent, competitiveness and potential as a pro.

That's why I think Winston would be wise to heed Manziel's warning when he spoke of the pressure that awaits him this fall as a reigning Heisman Trophy winner. From ignoring the chatter from TV scouts (like me) to focusing on his personal development, Winston has to be "process-oriented" instead of results-driven to continue to grow into the franchise quarterback that most evaluators believe that he can be at the next level.

If he can successfully navigate the waters as a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he can make a convincing case to scouts that he is worthy of being considered as the top prospect at the position.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW