Opportunity awaits as Jameis Winston defends Heisman win

I believe there are five core characteristics (intelligence, leadership, competitiveness, perseverance and clutch factor) blue-chip prospects must have to thrive in the NFL; Winston will have a chance to showcase each of those traits this season while he seeks to become the first back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner since Archie Griffin in 1974-75. While Winston's intelligence and leadership will be revealed through his efforts to guide the Seminoles to another national title, I will have an opportunity to see how well he competes, perseveres and performs in the clutch when he attempts to ward off challenges from Marcus Mariota, Brett Hundley, Melvin Gordon and others for the illustrious award.