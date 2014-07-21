'One True Champion' slogan points to playoff problem for Big 12

"You want to get in the final four, win the Big 12 and go unscathed," said Baylor coach Art Briles. "You do that, you go 9-0 in the Big 12, you're going to be in the final four because you're going to beat probably two top 10 teams, probably two others in the top 20, and maybe another (in the) top 25, which is what we faced last year. That's a resumé that's good enough to match any other conference."