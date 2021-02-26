One question Russell Wilson must answer; prioritizing Bucs' long list of free agents

Notice how Reich stated that the Colts only needed good quarterback play to compete at a championship level?

He understands that the real title contenders in the NFL are not one-man teams led by a quarterback shouldering a heavy load. Sure, you need good play from the quarterback position, but it takes much more than that to reach the greatest heights possible.

This opinion runs somewhat counter to the quarterback-driven league narrative that is routinely floated when discussing championship-caliber teams, but the Colts will get the most out of Wentz and enhance their Super Bowl chances by utilizing him as more of a game manager than playmaker.

This is exactly how the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft thrived at North Dakota State, when he was part of a team that won five straight FCS national titles. Wentz thrived in a managerial role while directing a multifaceted offense that featured a hodgepodge of old school and creative concepts. He ran a traditional pro-style offense that blended power runs, play-action passes and bootlegs with a few zone-read and RPO concepts from shotgun formations. While it certainly helped that the Bison often built big leads, they were able to keep Wentz on a low pitch count (24.6 pass attempts per game as a starter) that alleviated the pressure on him to carry the offense.

With the Eagles, Wentz was also at his best when he had a manageable workload. He earned MVP consideration in 2017 by putting up quality production (60.2% completion rate, 3,296 pass yards, 33:7 TD-to-INT ratio and a 101.9 passer rating) in a balanced offense that mixed in quick-rhythm throws, play-action passes and screens. The Eagles quietly ranked third in rushing (132.2 yards per game) that season while averaging almost 30 rushing attempts per game (29.5).

Of course, Reich played a major role in crafting that attack as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, which is a big part of why I believe he understands how to repair Wentz's confidence now.

"Everybody loses confidence for a moment," Reich said during his press conference. "... One of the ways to build confidence back is to go back to the basics. You go back to the fundamentals and technique. You go back to your basic schemes and you build it one play at a time."

That sounds like the right approach to me. Most importantly, the Colts have the personnel and scheme to play championship football with Wentz at the helm. The offensive line is considered one of the best in the business, although there is an opening at left tackle after the retirement of Anthony Castonzo. Their stable of young running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines) enables Reich to wear down a defense. With Wentz adding a dimension as an athletic passer, the Colts can expand their playbook to create more problems for defensive coordinators around the league.

"The importance of running the football and having a dynamic play-action game that can get chunks down the field. There are different ways to do that. ... If you get a quarterback who is more mobile, you can get more nakeds and more bootlegs, and he is a threat to run, he can make the play-action game look a little different.

"... We want to be able to dictate. It is like a boxer. ... When you get in the ring, you want to set the tempo and the tone of the fight. Having a quarterback who can do that is really important."