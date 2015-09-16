One-handed WR breaks school record for receiving yards

Cambridge Springs (Pa.) High School football player Kris Silbaugh, born without a left hand, says his first football coach was a bit "shocked" when he told the coach that he played receiver, but he's excelling enough at the position to draw recruiting attention from colleges.
"I knew I wanted to be a receiver, but I didn't know how everyone would react when I tried out," Silbaugh told USA Today High School Sports. "Finally, I just kind of went for it. I knew I would have to be better than good. I still remember Coach (Clint) Rauscher, who was the head coach at the time, and he was a little shocked when I said I was a receiver."
Now, it's opposing defensive backs that are shocked:
Silbaugh just broke the school's 17-year-old record of 912 career receiving yards, and is now pursuing the school's mark for career receptions (57). He's made 40 followinga two-catch, 54-yard effort in a 65-0 win over Youngsville on Friday.
"I definitely want all of the records I can get," Silbaugh said. "It's crazy that, at first, no one knew me and now I get the best guy in the secondary all the time. I still feel like I have to prove people wrong because there's always someone in the stands that hasn't seen me play. I know that people will always be shocked at what I'm able to do because I only have one hand, but my goal is to be known as a dominant player, period."