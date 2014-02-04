OLs Gabe Jackson, Zach Martin excel at Senior Bowl

Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin ranked as the top North squad offensive lineman at the Reese's Senior Bowl, according to executive director Phil Savage, while Mississippi State guard Gabe Jackson ranked atop the South squad linemen at the annual event in Mobile, Ala.
Savage projected the 339-pound Jackson as a rookie starter in the NFL and gave him a 4-0 mark in 1-on-1 pass protection drills, noting Jackson "has the strength to secure the bottom of the pocket and the power to knock people off the ball in the run game."
Savage rated Virginia tackle Morgan Moses and FSU center Bryan Stork as the Nos. 2 and 3 South offensive linemen from Senior Bowl week, and was particularly high on Moses (6-2 in pass pro drills) in this video breakdown:
For Savage, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, Moses projects as an NFL starter by his second pro season.
On the North squad, Savage gave top honors to Martin for his versatility at either the guard or tackle positions. Like Jackson, Savage sees Martin (8-3 in pass pro drills) as a rookie NFL starter this fall.
"Many scouts think he has Pro Bowl potential as an offensive guard, and he took reps at both positions during the week. He is consistent with his upper-body punch and hand placement, and does an excellent job of using his feet to stay square and engaged with defenders," Savage said. "Zack has very good instincts for either spot and did not have any issues with the action happening faster when he slid inside."
Savage also was impressed with Colorado State center Weston Richburg, and projected him as an NFL starter within his first two pro seasons.
"(He) really was very solid. When I went back to watch the tape, excellent hand position, good knee bend, he's strong in terms of anchoring the pocket," Savage said.
Savage also had high praise for Clemson offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, suggesting he showed "three-position flexibility" during the practice week with his versatility. Savage projected Thomas as an NFL starter within three years.