Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell intends to enter 2016 draft

Ole Miss junior wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, one of the top draft prospects in college football at his position, has decided to apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft.
"After sitting down with my family, we have decided it is time for me to take the next step in my career and enter the 2016 NFL draft," Treadwell said in a school release. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL, and I can't thank my teammates, coaches and our great fans enough for their unbelievable support since the first day I stepped foot on campus. No matter how far life may take us, I will always be an Ole Miss Rebel. God bless."
The Rebels star posted the best season of his career in 2015 after recovering from a gruesome 2014 injury in which he broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle on a single play against Auburn. Treadwell caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns for the year, including three touchdown catches in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma State. Rebels coach Hugh Freeze called Treadwell "as good or better" than former Ole Miss star and Indianapolis Colts 2014 third-round pick Donte Moncrief.
Treadwell (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) has excellent hands and a reputation for playing a physical style, both in battling for contested catches and as a blocker. He holds a dozen school receiving records, including career receptions (202). Treadwell is the second Ole Miss underclassman to say he will apply for early draft eligibility, joining defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. Another, junior offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, is considering early entry as well.