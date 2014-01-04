Ole Miss WR Donte Moncrief declares for draft

Ole Miss wide receiver Donte Moncrief has joined a lengthy list of players at his position declaring for early NFL draft eligibility, according to a Saturday night release by the school.
"After meeting with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and looking at all available information, my family and I have decided that I will declare for the draft," Moncrief said. "... At this time, I have to do what is best for my family and I, and I am ready to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL."
Moncrief led the Rebels in receiving yards and touchdowns for the second consecutive year, making 59 grabs for 938 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Freeze supported Moncrief's decision.
"His outstanding play the last two seasons has been a big reason for the turnaround we have experienced and the two straight bowl victories," Freeze said. "He is close to graduation, and I hope he reaches that goal. While we had hoped he might stay another year, we are excited about his future, and we look forward to seeing another Rebel shine on Sundays."
Moncrief (6-3, 225 pounds) brings outstanding size to the position. He is fearless in the middle of the field, catches the ball well in traffic, and can be dangerous after the catch as well. Moncrief had his share of drops this season and was a non-factor in a few games, but finished the season strong with all five of his 100-yard performances coming in Ole Miss' final nine contests.
Other notable underclassmen at the receiver position who have declared early draft eligibility include Fresno State's Davante Adams, Vanderbilt's Chris Boyd, Rutgers' Brandon Coleman, Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, South Carolina's Bruce Ellington, Texas A&M's Mike Evans, USC's Marqise Lee and Clemson's Sammy Watkins.