Ole Miss WR Donte Moncrief considering early NFL draft entry

Ole Miss wide receiver Donte Moncrief, for the second season in a row, is heating up as the weather turns cold. And this time, the junior might be ready to cash in on the production. A potential early NFL draft entry, Moncrief said he will rely heavily on the advice of Rebels coach Hugh Freeze when the time comes to make the decision.
Rebelgrove.com posted a video interview with Moncrief, who comments on early entry at the 2:15 and 3:27 marks.
Asked if he has a "cut-off" in mind for which draft round he would be willing to leave early for, Moncrief said "It's just whatever coach Freeze thinks is best, I could come back or leave. Whatever he says, I'm going to go with it."
Moncrief (6-foot-3, 226 pounds) has 100-plus yards receiving in three of his last four SEC games and, after a slow start to the season, is beginning to creep up on his production totals from 2012. For the season, Moncrief has 41 catches for a team-best 647 yards and five touchdowns with three regular season games left to play, plus a bowl game. Last year, Moncrief had 66 catches for 979 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Including Moncrief, there are no fewer than four wide receivers in the SEC West alone that are strong possibilities for early entry. Texas A&M third-year sophomore Mike Evans and LSU juniors Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham may leave early as well.
"He's going to go make a lot of money one day. I hope we have him back," Wallace said, according to djournal.com. "I think next year could be really special, and I want him to be a part of it."