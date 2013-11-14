Ole Miss WR Donte Moncrief considering early NFL draft entry

Moncrief (6-foot-3, 226 pounds) has 100-plus yards receiving in three of his last four SEC games and, after a slow start to the season, is beginning to creep up on his production totals from 2012. For the season, Moncrief has 41 catches for a team-best 647 yards and five touchdowns with three regular season games left to play, plus a bowl game. Last year, Moncrief had 66 catches for 979 yards and 10 touchdowns.